8 Vasantalu: Mythri Movie Makers Announce A 'Coming Of Age Romance Drama' On Basant Panchami
Mythri Movie Makers recently unveiled the title of their new coming-of-age romance drama Telugu language film on the occasion of Basant Panchami.
8 Vasantalu | Image:Mythri Movie Makers/X
Mythri Movie Makers recently unveiled the title of their new Telugu language film on the occasion of Basant Panchami. This film is touted to be a coming-of-age romance drama that unfolds over a period of eight years. The film will be produced by Nvaeen Yerneni and R Ravi Shankar.
