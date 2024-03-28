Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:53 IST
Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran In A Viral Post
Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham will release worldwide on March 28. A project which took 16 years of patience and hard work.
Prithviraj and Prabhas in Salaar poster | Image:Pinterest
Prabhas on March 27 took to his official Instagram handle to wish luck to his Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the release of his dream projects Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The film is set to release on March 28. Prabhas' wish for the Malayalam actor-director is going viral on social media.
