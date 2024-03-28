Advertisement

Prabhas, on March 27, took to his official Instagram handle to wish luck to his Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the release of his dream project Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The film is set to release on March 28. Prabhas' wish for the Malayalam actor-director is going viral on social media.

What was Prabhas' post for Prithviraj Sukumaran?

Just a day ahead of Aadujeevitham release, Prabhas took to his Instagram stories to wish luck to his Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran who played the role of Vardharaja, the bestfriend to Prabhas' Salaar. Sharing a poster of the film, Prabhas wrote, “Keep on shining Prithviraj Sukumaran! I have seen you dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well deserved victories ahead! #TheGoatLife”

What more do we know about Aadujeevitham?

Aadujeevitham has been in the making for the last 16 years since filmmaker Blessy bought the rights to the film back in 2008, according to Prithviraj. In a recent video shared by the makers of the film, the Malayalam actor-director shared that back in 2009, Blessy approached him for the film, but the duo realised the kind of money it would take to bring their dream project to life is unthinkable. They patiently waited for a decade to pass, when the Malayalam cinema saw a tremendous transmission and even the word pan-India came into the picture, giving hopes to the makers of Aadujeevitham. It was in 2019 that they began with the shoot, only to get hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the early 2020 which left them hopeless in the deserts of Jordan. After all the struggles, hard work, efforts and money, the film will be finally available for the audience to watch in the theatres.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shed 31 kilos to show the tremendous change in his character Najeeb Muhammed over time. The film is based on the best-selling Malayalam novel by Benyamin. The story is inspired by true incidents and the man on whose life the book is based is very much alive, according to Prithviraj. The film also stars Amala Paul. Oscar-winner AR Rahman has composed music for the film.