Published 09:24 IST, December 12th 2024
Aap Kya Karte Hain? Pushpa 2 Singer Mika Mocks Siddharth For Crowd-Pulling Comment On Allu Arjun
Mika Singh hit back at Siddharth's comment about Pushpa 2 on his IG stories. Pushpa Pushpa singer wrote a bold note stating he didn’t know Siddharth until now.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Miss You actor Siddharth has sparked controversy since he made some bold comments on Pushpa 2: Rule during a promotional event. Allu Arjun ’s action-packed film has been performing well in theatres, earning praise from fans and celebrities. However, Siddharth criticised the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer at his event. Recently, surprisingly, Mika Singh sarcastically hit back at Siddharth’s comment on his Instagram story igniting a lot of buzz.
Mika Singh hits back at actor Siddharth
Singer Mika Singh shared Siddharth's comment about Pushpa 2 on his Instagram stories. Pushpa Pushpa singer wrote a bold note stating he didn’t know Siddharth until now.
He said, "Hello Sidharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achhi ho gayi hai ke, ke aaj se logo ko thora bohat aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak tau mujhe bhi ni pata ki aap kya karte hai." (Hello Siddharth, one good thing to come out of your comment is that from today, people will know your name a little bit; just think, even I didn’t know what you do until now). His post has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion.
When Siddharth shockingly mocks Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Patna event crowd by comparing it to JCB
On December 10, Siddharth recently shared his thoughts on the buzz about the massive fanfare in Patna, Bihar , for the Pushpa 2 trailer launch event. He stated that large gatherings are a common thing in India and do not necessarily reflect quality. To illustrate his point, he compared the event to the way a JCB digging site also draws crowds.
Siddharth suggested that such turnouts are often motivated by incentives like food or drinks. As quoted by M9 News, he said, "In our country, even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not something extraordinary. If they organise, crowds will be there. In India, crowds don’t mean quality; if that is true, all political parties must win; it’s for Biryani packet and Quarter bottle." However, this is not the first time Siddharth has shared any bold comment on Pushpa's success. His recent comment shocked many generating heated debate with singer Mika Singh taking part in it.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:28 IST, December 12th 2024