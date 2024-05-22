Advertisement

Aarambham, starring Mohan Bhagath, opened to negative reviews and didn't do well at the box office owing to which the movie is all set to make its way to OTT. Helmed by Ajay Nag V, the movie hit the theatres on May 10 and it's not been a month, the movie is set to premiere on May 23.

When and where to watch Aarambham?

The Telugu sci-fi drama is set to release on ETV WIN on May 23. Madhu VR, a Telugu films PRO, took to his X handle and wrote, "Experience #Aarambham the Sci-fi drama with an intriguing dejavu effect from May 23rd #ManaWin lo. @etvwin #Aarambham Premieres May 23 on ETV WIN App."

Experience #Aarambham the Sci-fi drama with an intriguing dejavu effect from May 23rd #ManaWin lo.@etvwin#Aarambham Premieres May 23 on ETV WIN App.

What else do we know about Aarambham?

The movie marks the directorial debut of Ajay Nag V. It is an adaptation of the Kannada novel Neenu Ninnolage Khaidi written by Anush A. Shetty. The movie explores the themes of prison break, déjà vu and mystery. The mystery-thriller is produced by Abhishek V. Thirumalesh, with music by Sinjith Yerramilli. Devdeep Gandhi Kundu served as cinematographer while Preetam Gayatri and Aditya T Tiwari acted as editors.

(A poster of Aarambham | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Mohan Bhagath, the movie also stars Ravindra Vijay, Supritha Sathyanarayan, Boddepalli Abhishek, Bhooshan, Laxman, Meesala and Surabhi Prabhavathi in key roles. The movie narrates a tale of a prisoner with the number 299 called Mighel who excaped the Kalaghati jail without any trace. So, to find him, the police department hires two detectives. on their journey to solve the case, they find some astonishing details about Mighel.

Mohan Bhagath is known for his acting skills and has starred in hit movies such as Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, Mahanati, C/O Kancharapalem and Manu playing pivotal roles.