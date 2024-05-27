Advertisement

SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film is being directed by SS Rajamouli. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, it has been reported that an Adipurush fame actor has joined the star cast of SSMB29.

Who has joined the star cast of SSMB29?

As per Gulte, Adipurush fame Devdatta Nage has joined the star cast of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's film. The actor rose to fame for playing Lord Hanuman on screen. He had shared screen space with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon among others. However, the makers are yet to confirm Devdatta Nage's role in SSMB29.

Devdatta Nage with Rajamouli | Image: X

Is this the title of SSMB29?

According to a report in 123Telugu, SSMB29 has been tentatively titled Maharaja. According to trade rumours, the makers are planning to use this title for the film. As SSMB29 is an adventure film, director SS Rajamouli and his team are looking at this title as it sits well with the theme of the movie. Though it has not been confirmed, the rumours have gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli | Image: X

Cast and crew rumours surround SSMB29

While only Mahesh Babu is associated with SSMB29 till now, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan name was earlier linked with the big-budget film after it was discovered that she was following the ace director on Instagram. However, no official announcement of her association with the project has been made.

Like other Rajamouli films, SSMB29 is also written by his father, V Vijayendra Prasad, who has confirmed that the script has been locked and the movie will go on the floors sometime later this year. Mahesh Babu is set to be going through a body transformation for the film and has already begun prep for it. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX.