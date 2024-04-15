Advertisement

Adivi Sesh is currently in the midst of mounting his next project - pan-India release, Dacoit. The actor is evidently excited about the project, the biggest giveaway being an X (formerly Twitter) exchange he partook in with a fan. The brief interaction saw him presumably hint at some details about his character in the film.

Adivi Sesh to play an antagonist in Dacoit?



Adivi Sesh's recent interaction with a fan on X, has left many wondering if the actor was sharing a major hint about his upcoming film Dacoit. A fan of Adivi Sesh, recently shared an edit capturing the actor's work in the Pawan Kalyan led 2011 action thriller Panja. The Vishnuvardhan directorial, saw the actor essay the role of the antagonist - Munna.

Can’t wait to show you #DACOIT ❤️‍🔥 Shoot…soon :) https://t.co/FsASEpcPXH — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh)

The edit shared by the fan was followed up with a caption, praising Sesh's work in the film. The caption read, "Munna Is A Freaking Devil In Panja @AdiviSesh" Responding to the same, the actor expressed his inability to contain his excitement when it came to sharing the final cut of Dacoit with his fans. His response read, "Can’t wait to show you #DACOIT Shoot…soon :)" The fact that the actor chose to respond to this comment with a reference to Dacoit, has led many to believe that it may be a veiled hint at his role in the Shaneil Deo directorial.

Adivi Sesh opens up about Shaniel Deo's vision for Dacoit



In a press release shared from the film's team, Adivi Sesh was all praises for cinematographer Shaneil Deo. Following decades of experience in cinematography, Deo is all set to make his directorial debut with Dacoit. Sesh said, "Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It’s grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity..."

Additionally, Sesh's statement also revealed the kind of visual aesthetic, one could expect from Dacoit. He said, "...That sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film".