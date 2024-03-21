Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:15 IST
After Ambajipeta Marriage Band Success, Suhas To Have 2 Back-To-Back Releases In May
Suhas has just seen through the release of sleeper hit Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The actor now has two more big banner films up for release.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Suhas is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The Dushyanth Katikineni film which hit theatres on February 2, was reprtedly mounted on a humble budget of ₹5 crores and went onto mint profits manifold the number. The actor has now two projects up for an almost simultaneous summer release.
May will be a big month for Suhas
Suhas is gearing up for the release of two back to back projects, both of which appear to have locked a release date in the month of May. First up is Prasanna Vadanam. The film, helmed by Arjun Y.K., will feature Suhas in the role of a man suffering from a rare medical condition. The film, also starring Nithin Prasanna, Payal Radhakrishna and Viva Harsha is slated for a release on May 3.
Next in his lineup of projects, is an untitled film, being bankrolled by Dil Raju Productions. This film is slated for a release on May 24. While having two releases within the same month can be seen by many as a power move, there are those who feel that the back to back releases may impact the actor and the film's collections negatively.
Suhas hikes fee post Ambajipeta Marriage Band success
At a press meet for Prasanna Vadanam, Suhas confirmed that he has hiked his acting fee. As per a 123Telugu report, the actor revealed how he will now be charging upwards of the ₹2.5 crore mark per project. The unprecedented success of Ambajipeta Marriage Band was evidently a contributing factor for the same. As per a Sacnilk report, the films domestic collections came in at ₹6.75 crores with its worldwide gross being ₹9.75 crores.
Separately, Suhas has four more projects in the pipeline, all of which he is currently filming for. These are, Cable Reddy, Anandrao Adventures, Sri Ranga Neethulu and Gorre Puranam.
