Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:05 IST

After Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela To Make Her Telugu Acting Debut With Balakrishna's NBK 109

Actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to make her acting debut in Telugu cinema alongside Bobby Deol in Balakrishna's NBK 109.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela file photo | Image:Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently gearing up for his return to the big screen with his upcoming project, NBK 109 which is currently in production. Recently several media reports confirmed that Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela have joined the cast and will mark their acting debut in Telugu showbiz with this one.

Bobby and Urvashi in NBK 109

Bobby Deol is set to make his Telugu debut with NBK 109 following a remarkable return in the 2023 film Animal. Renowned for his antagonist roles, Bobby Deol shared a glimpse from his Tamil debut film 'Kanguva,' marking another significant milestone in his skyrocketing career.

Urvashi Rautela who entered the Telugu cinema with Waltair Veerayya in 2023, is reported to play a significant role in NBK 109. While her previous Telugu appearance was more of a cameo, this film is anticipated to be her full-fledged acting debut in the language. Urvashi while confirming her role shared workout glimpses on her Instagram and revealed playing a police officer in the movie.

Urvashi shared a glimpse of her NBK workout

Rautela engaged in intense action training with Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor and showcased her newfound skills in workout photos. The collaboration also sparked speculations about McGregor's Bollywood debut. Urvashi, sharing the photos on social media expressed gratitude to McGregor, hinting at the intriguing partnership for NBK 109 with the hashtag "#StayTuned."

McGregor also shared his experience of working with the actress and said, “The only Bollywood film person I Know after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. Just look at her beauty and popularity. She’s an excellent and outstanding actor and an artiste. She is a shining example of beauty from India and I’m sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon. She has an amazing fitness report.”

Published February 1st, 2024 at 20:05 IST

