After Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Makers Reach Out To Another Bollywood Star For A Role

Sanjay Dutt appears to be expanding his stronghold over the regional film industries. The actor marked his Kannada debut with the Yash led 2022 release KGF: Chapter 2. This was followed by his Tamil debut in the Thalapathy Vijay's Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed 2023 film, Leo. The actor has now reportedly been roped in for another bog banner project from the South.

Sanjay Dutt joins RC 16?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Sanjay Dutt may just become the latest name to join the star cast of RC 16. As per the report, on being approached with the script for RC 16, the actor responded affirmatively to the same. Though he is yet to sign the dotted line, as soon as the formality is over, an official announcement will be made.

Sanjay Dutt's reported interest in RC 16 comes as no surprise. The actor has also been filming for Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart - the sequel to 2019 release iSmart Shankar. Dutt will be essaying the role of 'Big Bull' in the film. Besides this, he will also be featuring in Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi. This will be followed by a return to the Kannada film industry with KD - The Devil. Separately, with regards to his Bollywood projects, the actor is gearing up for films Baap and Welcome to the Jungle.

RC 16 recently had a launch puja



On March 20, Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of team RC 16 came together to see through the official launch puja for the film. Also present at the event, was actor Chiranjeevi who gave the muhurat clap for the film. The full fledged shooting for the project will commence once Ram Charan wraps up filming for S Shankar's Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani.

Incidentally, RC 16 will mark Janhvi Kapoor's second Telugu project after her yet to release debut with Jr NTR's Devara.