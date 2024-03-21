×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:22 IST

After Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan Starrer RC16 Makers Reach Out To Another Bollywood Star For A Role

Sanjay Dutt has been making his foray into the world of South cinema. The actor may just have come board for yet another big banner South title.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RC16
RC16RC16 | Image:Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt appears to be expanding his stronghold over the regional film industries. The actor marked his Kannada debut with the Yash led 2022 release KGF: Chapter 2. This was followed by his Tamil debut in the Thalapathy Vijay's Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed 2023 film, Leo. The actor has now reportedly been roped in for another bog banner project from the South.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt joins RC 16?


As per a recent 123Telugu report, Sanjay Dutt may just become the latest name to join the star cast of RC 16. As per the report, on being approached with the script for RC 16, the actor responded affirmatively to the same. Though he is yet to sign the dotted line, as soon as the formality is over, an official announcement will be made.

Advertisement


Sanjay Dutt's reported interest in RC 16 comes as no surprise. The actor has also been filming for Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart - the sequel to 2019 release iSmart Shankar. Dutt will be essaying the role of 'Big Bull' in the film. Besides this, he will also be featuring in Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi. This will be followed by a return to the Kannada film industry with KD - The Devil. Separately, with regards to his Bollywood projects, the actor is gearing up for films Baap and Welcome to the Jungle.

Advertisement

RC 16 recently had a launch puja


On March 20, Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of team RC 16 came together to see through the official launch puja for the film. Also present at the event, was actor Chiranjeevi who gave the muhurat clap for the film. The full fledged shooting for the project will commence once Ram Charan wraps up filming for S Shankar's Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Incidentally, RC 16 will mark Janhvi Kapoor's second Telugu project after her yet to release debut with Jr NTR's Devara. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

3 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

3 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

5 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

5 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

7 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

10 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

17 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

17 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

19 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

22 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

26 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

28 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

31 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo