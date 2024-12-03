After Kissik Song In Pushpa 2, Shraddha Kapoor Loses Out On Another Telugu Biggie With Nani: Report

Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor has recently been in the limelight due to her talks in the South film industry. Baaghi fame seems to have developed a reputation for demanding exorbitant fees. She was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy, a sequel to the 2019 hit Stree, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office. Recently, amidst reports of missing out on an item song in Pushpa 2, she has also lost another major South project with Nani due to her steep fee demands.

As per the new reports, Shraddha Kapoor was initially considered for the lead role in Srikanth Odela's upcoming film, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and starring Nani.

However, discussions stalled after it was revealed that she had reportedly demanded ₹12 crore as her remuneration. As a result, the producers are now looking at other options, likely opting for a fresh face for the role.

This turn of events is seen as a missed opportunity for Shraddha Kapoor. Mrunal Thakur, who recently worked alongside Nani, has received widespread praise and secured more roles in Telugu cinema. Shraddha had a similar chance to build a career in Telugu films, but her high remuneration demand may discourage other producers from considering her for future projects.

When Shraddha Kapoor loses Pushpa 2 hit track to Sreeleela

This is not the first time Shraddha Kapoor has lost out on a film due to high fees demand. A few days back, she was considered for a special song in Pushpa 2. However, when she allegedly asked for ₹8 crores, the producers opted for Sreeleela, who agreed to do the song for ₹2 crores.

