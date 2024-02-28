Advertisement

2024 could prove to be a keynote year for Dulquer Salmaan. After a humdrum 2023 with his singular release King of Kotha failing to make much headway at the box office, Dulquer Salmaan has three back to back projects lined up this year. Among them, is film Kaantha, an interesting update about which has come forward.

Dulquer Salmaan's next film to be in black and white?

Dulquer Salmaan is currently filming for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. Once filming for the Kamal Haasan starrer, the actor will proceed to begin filming for Kaantha. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is a collaborative venture between the actor's Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.





As per a recent 123Telugu report, Kaantha will reportedly be shot in black and white. Though there is no official confirmation on the news, the mysterious first look of the film tends to lean in the direction of the information being rather probable. Besides Thug Life and Kaantha, Dulquer Salmaan also has in his lineup of projects, Lucky Bashkar, for which he is currently filming.

Black and white may be making a comeback on celluloid

Reports of Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha being shot in black and white comes shortly after the release, and ensuing box office success of Mammootty's Bramayugam. Separately, for the unversed, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are father-son. Bramayugam released in theatres in Malayalam on February 15. The film's strong appeal among the audience urged the makers to release the Telugu dubbed version of Bramayugam, just a week later.



Also shot entirely in black and white, the experimental horror film is a testament to the fact that black and white will not be a driving away factor for audience, provided the film provides bang for buck. As per a Sacnilk report, the film has already surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in worldwide collections.