Top Trending Stories

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

After Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Will Never Do A Dance Number

Samantha made a daring admission regarding Oo Antava in Pushpa, stating that she felt uneasy and underconfident while performing the dance number.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Many were taken aback by Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s performance in the well-known song Oo Antava in Pushpa. The actress gave an incredibly glamorous dance number and had a lot of oomph—possibly more than many had anticipated. In the present, Samantha has made a daring admission regarding this song, stating that she felt uneasy and unconfident when performing it. She also claimed she will not be performing dance numbers in future. 

Samantha will not perform dance numbers in future

As per paparazzo Varinder Chawla, in a recent interview, Samantha talked about her experience of filming Oo Antava and said that she was "shaking" during the first shot. She also explained why she has decided not to take up another dance number.

Samantha said, “I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty; I don’t look like the other girls.’ So for me, it was a huge challenge. It was actually the first shot of “Oo Antava." I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. It’s not my thing. But how I’ve grown both as an actor and as a person is that I’ve always made sure that I put myself in the most uncomfortable, unforgiving, and very difficult circumstances.”

The actress admitted that she did not feel very confident but decided to do Oo Antava because she wanted to explore something new. When asked if she would do a dance number again in the future, Samantha made it clear that she would never do it. “No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore,” she said.

 

What’s next for Samantha?

In the meantime, Pushpa 2: The Rule is now filming. August 15 of this year will see the release of the movie, which has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles. Samantha, on the other hand, was last seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will next be a part of the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which is directed by Raj and DK and also features Varun Dhawan.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

