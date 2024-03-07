×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

After RC16, Janhvi Kapoor Bags A Special Role In Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2?

anhvi Kapoor has reportedly been approached by Pushpa makers to feature in a special dance number in the film with none other than Allu Arjun.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janhvi Kapoor in Pushpa 2
Janhvi Kapoor in Pushpa 2 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The first installment of Pushpa was a huge success and fans cannot wait to watch Pushpa: The Rule in theatres. The film will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. While the shooting of the film is going on in full swing, the makers have assured that they wish to release the movie without much delay. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been approached for a special sequence in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor to feature in Pushpa: The Rule?

As per media reports, Janhvi Kapoor has been approached by Pushpa makers to feature in a special dance number in the film. The song will reportedly be an item song like Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. The track soon went viral with netizens re-creating the steps of the iconic number. However, Pushpa makers have not made any announcement about the same.

File photo of Janhvi Kapoor | Image: X

 

Rashmika shares details about Pushpa 2

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna spilled beans about Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and said, "One thing I am going to promise is that it’s going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I go back, I will be shooting another song." Rashmika also said that the sequel of Pushpa with Allu Arjun is just going to be bigger and better.

Advertisement
Pushpa 2 poster | Image: X

 

Pushpa 2 will be Sukumar and Allu Arjun's fourth film together, following the Arya franchise and the 2021 feature film Pushpa: The Rule. In addition to Race Gurram and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features key roles for Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

