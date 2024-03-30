×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

After Thammudu, Nithiin’s First Look From Robinhood Released On His 41st Birthday

After the first look release of Nithiin Reddy’s Thammudu, another first look of his next movie Robinhood was also released on the actor's 41st birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nithiin in Robinhood
Nithiin in Robinhood | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Celebrating his birthday in style, actor Nithiin has given his fans a delightful treat with the unveiling of the first look from his much-anticipated film Robinhood. Known for his versatile performances, Nithiin has stirred up excitement among movie buffs with the promise of his upcoming projects.

Robinhood's first poster out

Robinhood’s first look features Nithiin in a new avatar. Directed by Venky Kudumula, this film marks the actor's second collaboration with the director following the blockbuster success of Bheeshma. With the production house Mythri Movie Makers backing the project, excitement is at an all-time high.

 

 

Adding to the buzz surrounding Robinhood, the production house tweeted, "Agent Robinhood reports on duty for some adventure and action," hinting at the thrilling ride that awaits audiences. Alongside Nithiin, Sreeleela, who previously shared screen space with him in Extra Ordinary Man, will once again grace the screen as his leading lady.

What more do we know about Robinhood?

The promotional material for Robinhood has left fans guessing about the actor's role in the film. While the title suggests a thief with a Robin Hood-esque flair, Nithiin's birthday look portrays him as an agent, sporting a t-shirt with Agent RH written on it.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna was initially set to star opposite Nithiin in Robinhood but departed from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Thammudu first look out now

Earlier in the day, Nithiin’s first look from his movie with Venu Sriram of Vakeel Saab fame was also released. Thammudu is directed by Sriram Venu and is being backed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations. Unknown to many, Dil Raju produced all of the director's previous films. 

Composer Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring the music of Thammudu with Prawin Pudi handling the editing under the camera operations of Sameer Reddy.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

