Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

After Trisha Krishnan, Ramya Pasupaleti Joins Chiranjeevi Starrer Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi is engrossed in the shooting of Vishwambhara. While Esha Chawla is playing a pivotal role, another actress has joined the star cast of the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramya joins Vishwambhara
Ramya joins Vishwambhara | Image:X
Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Vishwambhara. The movie is directed by Vassistha Mallidi. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on in Hyderabad with Esha Chawla playing a pivotal role. However, it has been reported that the name of some more actors have been added to the star cast of Vishwambhara.

Several stars join Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara

Chiranjeevi is currently engrossed in the shooting of Vishwambhara with Vassistha Mallidi. While Esha Chawla is playing a prominent role in the film, Ramya Pasupaleti, known for her role in Husharu, has joined Esha on the sets of Vishwambhara.

Vishwambhara poster | Image: X

 

Ramya has shared photo with megastar Chiranjeevi on her social media handle and expressed gratitude on being a part of the start-studded film. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "It’s an honor to share the screen, dance, and act with the legend @chiranjeevikonidela sir. What an amazing personality! There’s so much to learn from the boss. Thank you so much for creating an opportunity to take a picture. Truly honored. What a day! 🤍Also thank you @vassishta_006 sir for giving me this role!🥹 #chiranjeevi #megastar."

Chiranjeevi with Ramya | Image: Instagram

 

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan will play the main lead in Vishwambhara.

A file photo of Trisha Krishnan | Image: Instagram

 

Chiranjeevi marks a shift his movies

Chiranjeevi, who has had a string of box office flops, is reportedly opting for new-age scripts in order to connect with a younger audience. Vishwambhara, directed by Mallidi Vassishta, appears to be one of those projects that will resonate with today's audiences. Meanwhile, UV Creations released a new poster confirming that the film's production is moving quickly. Naga Vamsi and UV Creations are bankrolling this tent-pole film, while Oscar award-winning MM Keeravani is roped in to compose the music. Chota K Naidu is handling the cinematography with lyrics from Chandrabose. Meanwhile, the film will release on January 10, 2025. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

