Advertisement

The Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Varun Tej, are busy preparing for Makar Sankranti together. Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni has shared several posts on her social media handle offering a glimpse as to how they are preparing for the upcoming harvest festival. The video shows Ram Charan flipping some dosas.

Count The Konidelas in this grand fam-jam post

Upasana took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared heartfelt moments from the mega family's Sankranti preparations. The festivities, held in Bangalore, witnessed the couple, along with their daughter Klin Kaara and their furry pet Rhyme. The newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya were also spotted in Upasana’s stories making the memories even more special.

Upasana's Instagram Stories offer an intimate look into the Konidela family's Sankranti gathering. The Konidela family's Sankranti celebration is marked by simplicity, togetherness, and the love for their traditional food. In one of the posts, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha was seen making dosas for the family, followed by Ram Charan trying his hands on dosas.

Advertisement

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: Upasana/Instagram)

Surekha and other family members were also seen having a fun time interacting with little munchkin Klin Kaara.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Upasana/Instagram)



Ram Charan's cousin and Sai Dharam Tej's brother Vaishnav Tej turned a year older yesterday, January 13, and seems he had a blast as the family celebrated his birthday with two cakes.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Upasana/Instagram)

What's next for Ram Charan?

Lately, Ram Charan welcomed the legendary composer A. R. Rahman onboard his upcoming film tentatively titled RC 16. The Rangasthalam star took to his X handle and shared the update with his fans as he wished the composer on his birthday.

Advertisement

Rc 16 is helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana. The director has crafted a compelling script with a universal appeal, and the makers plan to unveil details about the remaining cast and crew soon. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.