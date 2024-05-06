Advertisement

Akshay Kumar recently joined the sets of Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa, in lieu of commencing his journey in the Telugu film industry. Recent reports doing the rounds of the internet, are throwing up a massive number when it comes to his renumeration for the film.

How much is Akshay Kumar being paid for Kannappa?



From the looks of it, Akshay Kumar will be featuring in a cameo for Kannappa, as opposed to a full-fledged role. Nonetheless, this will still mark his first steps in Tollywood. Based on the timeline of when Vishnu Manchu welcomed Akshay on sets right up to when he bid him adieu, it appears Akshay has commenced and concluded filming for his role in Kannappa, in just four days.

As per a TV9 Telugu report now, Akshay Kumar has allegedly drawn an acting fee of ₹6 crores for his work on the film. Though there can be no official confirmation of the same, Akshay is known to be among the highest paid actors in the film industry, which makes the news of his renumeration, not all that surprising. Separately, Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is a mythical fantasy drama, penned by Vishnu Manchu who also stars in the film. The film also stars Mohan Babu and will reportedly see Nayanthara step in to the role of Goddess Parvathi, in a cameo. The film is eyeing a release within the year.

A look at Akshay Kumar's renumeration for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan



Akshay Kumar was last seen in action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which failed to make a dent at the box office. As per media reports, the ambitious project, also staring Tiger Shroff, was mounted on a budget of ₹350 crores. As per a Lifestyle Asia report, Akshay Kumar charged a whooping ₹80 crores to feature in the film.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is still running in theatres.