Allari Naresh has been gearing up for the release of his next, Aa Okkati Adakku. The film was slated to release in theatres on March 22. However, recent reports suggest that the film's release has been pushed forth indefinitely without another date having been locked in by the makers.

Has Aa Okkati Adakku been postponed indefinitely?

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Aa Okkati Adakku has been postponed. What is concerning about this, is the fact that the decision has been taken without a future projected release date for the film. This news comes ahead of the film's teaser release, scheduled for March 12 this year.

Incidentally, this is also what happened with one of Allari Naresh's previous films - Ugram. Initially scheduled for a release on April 14, 2023, the film eventually ended up releasing on May 5 of last year. Separately, besides, Allari Naresh, Aa Okkati Adukkam features an ensemble cast of Jamie Lever, Kalpalatha, Hari Teja, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, and Anish Kuruvilla, all in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by debutant director Malli Ankam. It features Faria Abdullah as the leading lady opposite Allari Naresh. The project has been bankrolled by Rajiv Chilaka of Chilaka Productions.

Allari Naresh's Aa Okkati Adakku is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name

The original Aa Okkati Adakku released in 1992. It starred Rajendra Prasad as Atukula Chitti Babu, Rambha as 'Rambha', Rao Gopal Rao in the dual roles of Royyala Naidu and Godavari Gangaraju, and Allu Ramalingaiah as Sahadevudu.

Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, the film follows the premise of Chitti, a freeloader, who strongly relies on astrology to change his luck. He ends up falling in love with a rich woman but has to change his ways to satisfy a condition put forth by her father. No intimation about a fresh release date of the Allari Naresh reboot of the film has come forth yet.