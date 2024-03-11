×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Allari Naresh Starrer Aa Okkati Adakku Postponed Indefinitely? Here's What We Know

Allari Naresh's next, Aa Okkati Adakku, was scheduled for a late March release. Recent reports suggest that the film has been shelved - indefinitely.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allari Naresh
Allari Naresh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allari Naresh has been gearing up for the release of his next, Aa Okkati Adakku. The film was slated to release in theatres on March 22. However, recent reports suggest that the film's release has been pushed forth indefinitely without another date having been locked in by the makers.

 

 

Has Aa Okkati Adakku been postponed indefinitely?

As per a recent 123Telugu report, Aa Okkati Adakku has been postponed. What is concerning about this, is the fact that the decision has been taken without a future projected release date for the film. This news comes ahead of the film's teaser release, scheduled for March 12 this year.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement


Incidentally, this is also what happened with one of Allari Naresh's previous films - Ugram. Initially scheduled for a release on April 14, 2023, the film eventually ended up releasing on May 5 of last year. Separately, besides, Allari Naresh, Aa Okkati Adukkam features an ensemble cast of Jamie Lever, Kalpalatha, Hari Teja, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, and Anish Kuruvilla, all in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by debutant director Malli Ankam. It features Faria Abdullah as the leading lady opposite Allari Naresh. The project has been bankrolled by Rajiv Chilaka of Chilaka Productions.

Allari Naresh's Aa Okkati Adakku is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name

The original Aa Okkati Adakku released in 1992. It starred Rajendra Prasad as Atukula Chitti Babu, Rambha as 'Rambha', Rao Gopal Rao in the dual roles of Royyala Naidu and Godavari Gangaraju, and Allu Ramalingaiah as Sahadevudu.

 

 

Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, the film follows the premise of Chitti, a freeloader, who strongly relies on astrology to change his luck. He ends up falling in love with a rich woman but has to change his ways to satisfy a condition put forth by her father. No intimation about a fresh release date of the Allari Naresh reboot of the film has come forth yet. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HSBC plans to hire 50 bankers for startup, venture lending

    Business News15 minutes ago

  2. Govt's E-Gazette Website Crashes Moments After Implementation of CAA

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Ranji Trophy final: Rahane, Musheer put Mumbai in command vs Vidarbha

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Princess Kate Apologises for Edited Mother's Day Photo

    World22 minutes ago

  5. Hyd Woman Found Dead in Wheelie Bin in Australia, Husband Flees to India

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo