sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Allu Arjun | Constitution Debate | Delhi Schools Bomb Threat | RBI Bomb Threat | D Gukesh | Harish Salve | One Nation One Election | Bengaluru Techie Suicide |

Published 14:18 IST, December 13th 2024

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun's Team Cries Foul Over Detainment, Says No Arrest Memo Was Served

Allu Arjun Arrest: Pushpa 2 Actor's Team Claims No Arrest Memo Served

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Allu Arjun Arrest: Pushpa 2 actor's team has claimed that Hyderabad police didn't serve him with the arrest memo.

(This is a developing copy)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:26 IST, December 13th 2024

Allu Arjun