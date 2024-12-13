Allu Arjun Arrested Live: Telangana HC to Hear Actor's Urgent Petition Seeking to Quash FIR At 4 PM

The Hyderabad police registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. “Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. The first arrests in the case made by the police were made by Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju, and G Vijay Chander, who were in charge of the lower balcony. The punishment under the charges can range from one year to ten years of imprisonment.



