Published 13:30 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Arrested Live: Telangana HC to Hear Actor's Urgent Petition Seeking to Quash FIR At 4 PM
Allu Arjun Arrested Live Updates: The Pushpa 2 actor was taken into custody by Hyderabad police on December 13 in relation to the stampede case.
Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning. The incident took place on December 5 and the actor offered Rs 25 Lakhs compensation to the family.
Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken into custody on Friday morning for questioning.
14:50 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Medical Examination Done
Doctors at Gandhi Hospital have confirmed that the Pushpa 2 star is in the best of health. Allu Arjun will now be taken to the court for hearing on the stampede incident.
14:37 IST, December 13th 2024
Telangana High Court To Hear Allu Arjun's Petition Today
Allu Arjun had filed a petition in Telangana High Court to remove his name from the FIR in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Following his arrest, the court has allowed him to expedite the petition and hear the matter today at 4 PM.
14:32 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Requests Urgent High Court Hearing
Allu Arjun has spoken to his lawyer to request an urgent High Court hearing relating to his arrest. The day before yesterday, the actor had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him.
14:17 IST, December 13th 2024
No Arrest Memo Was Served: Allu Arjun's Team
Allu Arjun's team has broken silence on his arrest. They have alleged that the authorities served no arrest memo before taking him in custody.
14:15 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Fans Gather In Front Of Chikkadapally Police Station
Fans of the actor gathered outside the Chikkadapally police station where Allu Arjun has been taken into custody. Photos and videos of fans showing their support for the actor are now doing rounds on social media.
14:15 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Taken To Gandhi Hospital For Medical Examination
According to reports, the Hyderabad police took Allu Arjun to Gandhi hospital before bringing the Pushpa 2 actor to court. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the same.
13:59 IST, December 13th 2024
Police Issues First Statement Following Allu Arjun's Arrest
ACP L Ramesh Kumar confirmed the arrest of Allu Arjun. He said, “Yes, he (Actor Allu Arjun) has been arrested.”
13:57 IST, December 13th 2024
Game Changer Producer Arrives At Police Station
Ram Charan starrer Game Changer producer Dil Raju arrived at the Chikkadpally police station to support the actor.
13:52 IST, December 13th 2024
BRS President KTR Reacts To Allu Arjun's Arrest
BRS President and former Minister KTR took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note in support of Allu Arjun. He wrote, “I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible. There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high handed behaviour of Govt. Going by the same perverse logic, Revanth Reddy should be arrested for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by Hydra #AlluArjunArrest”.
13:46 IST, December 13th 2024
Fans Rally Behind Allu Arjun After Actor's Arrest
Fans of Allu Arjun took to social media to express their disappointment on the actor's arrest. While some alleged that the Pushpa 2 star should not be blamed for the tragic incident, others objected to the way he was taken into custody.
13:38 IST, December 13th 2024
VIDEO | Police Arrests Allu Arjun From His Residence
A viral video shows a police officer taking the Pushpa 2 actor into custody. Allu Arjun can be seen in a casual outfit entering the lift of his Jubilee Hill residence with the officer.
13:46 IST, December 13th 2024
What Are The Charges Against Allu Arjun?
The Hyderabad police registered the case under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. “Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI. The first arrests in the case made by the police were made by Sandhya Theatre partner M Sandeep, manager M Nagaraju, and G Vijay Chander, who were in charge of the lower balcony. The punishment under the charges can range from one year to ten years of imprisonment.
Read More: The Case In Which Allu Arjun Is Arrested, What Are The Charges Against Pushpa 2 Actor
13:25 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun Taken To Chikkadpally Police Station
On December 5 Allu Arjun was arrested from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally Police Station for questioning in the stampede case.
Updated 14:51 IST, December 13th 2024