DYK Allu Arjun's Biggest Aspiration Was To Work In Bollywood: Doing A Hindi Film Was Such A Huge...

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna landed in Mumbai to attend a pre-release event of their film Pushpa 2. The actors are gearing up for the release of the film which is scheduled for December 5. Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun said he once thought that breaking into Bollywood would be impossible but with Pushpa 2: The Rule his desire to connect with audiences across the country is getting fulfilled.

Allu Arjun recalls the time when working in Bollywood was his biggest ambition

At the pre-release event, Allu Arjun recounted an earlier conversation he had with music composer Devi Sri Prasad. "I used to tell him, it is very difficult for me to do a Hindi film but as a music director, it is easy for you to do a Hindi film. Why don’t you do it? He said ‘Why don’t you do a Hindi film and with you, I will also do it.' I told him that I would never do a Hindi film because at that time it was extremely hard to do a Hindi film," Arjun told reporters.

Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 event | Image: X



"Doing a Hindi film was such a huge thing even to aspire for. We used to have that thing that, ‘Maybe in our lifetime we will do one Hindi film’. It was that far away for us to do the Hindi film. So from that mindset to coming to this stage and standing here is a very big thing for me,” the actor added.

Allu Arjun hopes Pushpa 2 will be as successful as Pushpa: The Rise

At a promotional event, Arjun said he is hoping that Pushpa 2: The Rule will enjoy the same level of success like the first part and go on to become one of the biggest hits in the Telugu industry. "When Pushpa became a big hit and one of the surveys said, ‘It is expected to be the biggest film in India.' I thought it is a big thing for us as the whole of India is expecting this film from us, so I should be responsible because it will bring good name for my homeland.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 event in Mumbai | Image: X



"It is a proud moment for Telugu people, who have supported me for 20 years and made me an actor, so it was my time to make them proud on a national scale and make Pushpa a hit,” the actor said. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.