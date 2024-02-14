Advertisement

Allu Arjun celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way. The actor rang the day of love with his family. The Pushpa actor took to his social media account to share a photo of the celebrations of Valentine’s Day. The actor shared a photo with his wife Sneha Reddy and their two kids.

Allu Arjun’s picture-perfect Valentine’s celebration

On February 14, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of a Valentine's special cake. In the photo, a cake with a calendar open to February can be seen. Additionally, a little heart is drawn on the 14th denoting Valentine’s Day.

Allu Arjun and his wife were joined by their children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The family gathered together to celebrate the special day. While the children sported casual outfits for the day, Sneha could be seen in a floral ensemble. A photo of the family is doing rounds on social media.

Allu Arjun prepares for Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule . The film, already among the most anticipated projects for the year, will also mark the end of Allu Arjun's hiatus from the screen, his last release having been Pushpa: The Rise, which was released back in 2021. Pushpa 2 off late, has been in the news with regards to constant rumours about its long-slated release date being postponed, coupled with reports of other big banner releases eyeing the coveted Independence Day date. The makers, however, have shut down all rumours with an official update.

Swirling conjecture about Pushpa 2's release being possibly delayed, to as far as Christmas, has now been put to rest. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the project, took to their official X handle to post a picture of director Sukumar on the sets of the film. Interestingly, the picture had been clicked by Pushpa 2's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli. Rashmika had shared the picture to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Candidly posing @aryasukku #PushpaTheRule".