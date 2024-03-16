Advertisement

Allu Arjun has been busy with his upcoming highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, but he managed to sneak some time out from his schedule to meet a fan. The video from the same is going viral on the internet, with netizens hailing his humble gesture.

When Allu Arjun met his ardent fan

In the viral video, Allu Arjun, dressed in a black ensemble, is seen consoling his ardent fan, who broke down upon seeing the actor. He put his hand around his shoulder and spoke to him, making him laugh.

Soon after the video went viral, a user wrote, "Oh man! Love you Allu Arjun. Meeting a fan like thi is just pure love". Another wrote, "A heartfelt moment captured! Witness the touching moment as a diehard fan meets his idol @alluarjun for the first time. Emotions overflow as comforting words and a handshake create memories to last a lifetime."

Allu Arjun is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule

The actor recently kicked off a lengthy shooting schedule in Vizag, where he received a warm welcome from his fans. However, the latest development reveals that Allu Arjun has taken a temporary hiatus from the shoot and returned to Hyderabad. According to reports, Allu Arjun has been unwell for the past few days and decided to take some time off to recover. The film co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Sunil. The film will pick up exactly where Pushpa: The Rise ended and move on to tell the tale of Pushpa Raj. The makers have claimed that the sequel will be high on action and drama and will be much more engaging than the 2021 film.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film.