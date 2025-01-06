Allu Arjun Issued Fresh Notice After Bail, Cops Urge Pushpa 2 Actor To Keep Hospital Visit To Stampede Victim 'Confidential'

Allu Arjun was recently granted bail in the Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor received a fresh notice from Hyderabad police just after a few days. In the notice, the police urge Pushpa 2 star to keep his visits to the stampede victim, an 8-year-old boy, discreet in order to maintain public order.

Allu Arjun receives fresh notice from Hyderabad police

The Ramgopalpet Police Station in Hyderabad has issued a fresh notice to Allu Arjun days after he was granted bail. A photo of the official notice was shared online by industry tracker Manobala. As per the note, the police have requested the actor to keep his visit to KIMS hospital ‘confidential’.

The police have granted permission to Allu Arjun to visit the 8-year-old boy in the hospital, but on some conditions. As per reports, the actor was allowed to visit the KMIS hospital where the 8-year-old boy is being treated only in the time frame suggested by the police. Arrangements were made to ensure public order inside and outside the premises of the hospital. However, the actor skipped the visit on January 5.

What does the notice for Allu Arjun say?

The notice issues by the police read, “This is to inform that the Ramgopalpet and North Zone Police had made all arrangements for your visit to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad at 10.30 AM on 05/01/2025, after information was received that you will be complying with the conditions set by police to maintain public order inside and outside the premises. At the last minute, we received information from your manager that you are cancelling your visit to see the minor stampede victim who is under treatment at KIMS and his father."

A file photo of Allu Arjun | Image: X