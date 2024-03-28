×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Allu Arjun Pens Note Of Gratitude On Completing 21 Years In Cinema, Shares Glimpse Of His Wax Statue

Allu Arjun, who marked 21 Years in the film industry, penned a long note of gratitude for his fans and followers. He also shared a glimpse of his wax statue.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:X
Actor Allu Arjun is celebrating a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career as he proudly announces the installation of his wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the star shared his excitement with fans by posting a snapshot of himself alongside the stunning wax figure, accompanied by a heartfelt note expressing his joy.

What did Allu say about his wax statue?

Joining the esteemed ranks of prominent personalities, Allu Arjun's wax replica was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai on Thursday, March 28. Capturing the significance of the moment, the actor referred to it as a milestone in every actor's career. Rather than revealing the conventional front-facing image, he teased fans with a sneak peek from the back, dressed exactly like his iconic appearance from the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

 

 

Allu Arjun pens a note on completing 21 years in the industry

Taking to Twitter, the Pushpa actor wrote, “It’s a very spl day today. My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai . It’s been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans (ARMY) for their ardent love & support . Hoping to make you all more proud in years to come . Ever Grateful & Humbled.”

Months ago, Madame Tussauds Dubai's official social media page teased fans with updates on Allu Arjun's wax statue. Additionally, Allu Sneha Reddy, Arjun's wife, also shared a snapshot of their family enjoying precious moments together in Dubai.

Advertisement

 

 

For the unversed, Allu Arjun's illustrious career has been marked by a series of iconic films, with Pushpa: The Rise standing out as a crowning achievement. He recently won the 69th National Award for Best Actor for his portrayal in Pushpa: The Rise. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, which is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2024.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

