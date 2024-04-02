Advertisement

After a long wait, finally, there is a full-fledged update on Allu Arjun's most-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa. On April 2, the makers of the film released a new poster to announce the film's teaser release date.

Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin 💥



𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



He is coming with double the fire 🔥🔥#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.



Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil… pic.twitter.com/GJRREyVF1f — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 2, 2024

The film, directed by Sukumar, also stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.