Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:16 IST
Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj Is Set To Return - Teaser To Release On This Date
On April 2, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 released a new poster from the film to announce its teaser release date.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2 | Image:Mythri Movies/X
Advertisement
After a long wait, finally, there is a full-fledged update on Allu Arjun's most-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa. On April 2, the makers of the film released a new poster to announce the film's teaser release date.
The film, directed by Sukumar, also stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.
Advertisement
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 16:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.