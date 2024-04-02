×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj Is Set To Return - Teaser To Release On This Date

On April 2, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 released a new poster from the film to announce its teaser release date.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2 | Image:Mythri Movies/X
After a long wait, finally, there is a full-fledged update on Allu Arjun's most-awaited film Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa. On April 2, the makers of the film released a new poster to announce the film's teaser release date.

The film, directed by Sukumar, also stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

