×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Allu Arjun Reaches Vizag To Resume Pushpa 2 Shoot, Fans Shower Actor With Flowers | Watch

Allu Arjun arrived in Vizag on March 10 to resume the shoot for his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image:Allu Arjun
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun who is currently shooting for Pushpa 2, recently arrived in Vizag to resume the shoot for the Sukumar directorial film. As soon as the actor reached the city, he received an overwhelming welcome from his fans who showered him with flowers. A video is now going viral.

Fans shower Allu Arjun with flowers in viral video

In a viral video, Allu Arjun can be seen waving at his fans from his car. His fans surrounded his car with everyone wanting to shake hands with the icon star. Others were seen clicking photos of the actor while he smiled and waved at them.

Advertisement

What do we know about Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the theatres this year. The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in the sequel. The film will show Allu Arjun as the man behind Sandalwood smuggling. While the first part shows Pushpa's rise, the second part is about his rule. According to reports, this time around, Disha Patani will be seen in a special role in the film. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

3 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

3 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

3 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

3 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Dravid delivers incredible speech to motivate Team India-WATCH

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. Rishabh Pant gets GREEN SIGNAL to play IPL 2024: Reports

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Katherine Hepburn To Meryl Streep: Actors With Most Oscar Wins

    Galleries20 minutes ago

  4. Republic Summit 2024: PM Modi Shares His Vision For the Next Decade

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. Lucknow Airport Terminal 3: All You Need To Know About Amausi Airport

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo