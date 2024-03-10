Updated March 10th, 2024 at 18:50 IST
Allu Arjun Reaches Vizag To Resume Pushpa 2 Shoot, Fans Shower Actor With Flowers | Watch
Allu Arjun arrived in Vizag on March 10 to resume the shoot for his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna.
Allu Arjun who is currently shooting for Pushpa 2, recently arrived in Vizag to resume the shoot for the Sukumar directorial film. As soon as the actor reached the city, he received an overwhelming welcome from his fans who showered him with flowers. A video is now going viral.
Fans shower Allu Arjun with flowers in viral video
In a viral video, Allu Arjun can be seen waving at his fans from his car. His fans surrounded his car with everyone wanting to shake hands with the icon star. Others were seen clicking photos of the actor while he smiled and waved at them.
What do we know about Pushpa 2?
Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the theatres this year. The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in the sequel. The film will show Allu Arjun as the man behind Sandalwood smuggling. While the first part shows Pushpa's rise, the second part is about his rule. According to reports, this time around, Disha Patani will be seen in a special role in the film.
Published March 10th, 2024 at 18:50 IST
