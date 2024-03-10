Advertisement

Allu Arjun who is currently shooting for Pushpa 2, recently arrived in Vizag to resume the shoot for the Sukumar directorial film. As soon as the actor reached the city, he received an overwhelming welcome from his fans who showered him with flowers. A video is now going viral.

Massive crowd gathered to catch the glimpse of Icon Star #AlluArjun as he reached Vizag to shoot for #Pushpa2TheRule. 🔥



Fans turned the travelling journey of @alluarjun from the vizag airport to the hotel into a carnival and celebration as they paved a massive rally showing… pic.twitter.com/lzFdKopyvI — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) March 10, 2024

Fans shower Allu Arjun with flowers in viral video

In a viral video, Allu Arjun can be seen waving at his fans from his car. His fans surrounded his car with everyone wanting to shake hands with the icon star. Others were seen clicking photos of the actor while he smiled and waved at them.

Fans thana meeda Prema tho pullu jalluthunte



In the same way , he is expressing love towards his fans



What a man @alluarjun ❤️#VizagGaddaBunnyAddapic.twitter.com/lAB8yv4CTh — Hemanth Kiara (@urshemanthrko2) March 10, 2024

What do we know about Pushpa 2?

Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the theatres this year. The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles in the sequel. The film will show Allu Arjun as the man behind Sandalwood smuggling. While the first part shows Pushpa's rise, the second part is about his rule. According to reports, this time around, Disha Patani will be seen in a special role in the film.