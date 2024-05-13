Advertisement

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Recently, an ardent fan of the star performed the famous 'shoe drop' step during his graduation ceremony. A video of him dancing to the Pushpa song on stage has gone viral on social media. The promotion for Pushpa 2 began with the release of the film's first single, Pushpa Pushpa. Everyone was drawn to the song because of Arjun's stylish and quirky dance routine.

Pushpa fever continues amongst fans

The Pushpa fever has spread, as evidenced by a young man performing the hook step as he entered the stage to collect his graduation certificate. Soon after he danced on stage, we could hear his friends screaming from the audience. The song released to critical acclaim and is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Moreover, Allu Arjun's stylish dance moves made the song a grand hit. He did three hook steps in the song namely shoe drop, chai step and phone step.

Allu Arjun steals the show in Pushpa Pushpa track

Pushpa 2's first single Pushpa Pushpa has created a sensation on the internet soon after it released online. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, composed this track, which is a perfect blend of pulsating beats and captivating vocals. The song's video also gives viewers a glimpse into the world of Pushpa, the titular character, as he is elevated to legendary status. Meanwhile, the track is full of techno-infused beats. On the other hand, the montage features Allu Arjun's iconic pose and dance steps, heightening the excitement surrounding the character. For the unversed, Pushpa Pushpa is written by Chandrabose, who also wrote Naatu Naatu for RRR.

Advertisement

Helmed by Sukumar, Allur Arjun will reprise his role as Pushparaj in the upcoming drama. Apart from him Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna would also be reprising their roles.