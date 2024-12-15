Allu Arjun's 'No Remorse' Celebration Post Jail Return Draws Flak As 8-year-old Battles For Life

Allu Arjun has been making headlines ever since the release of his actioner Pushpa 2. The actor was recently arrested in relation to the stampede case at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film, which claimed the life of a woman and left her son seriously injured. The Telangana High Court issued a bail order for the actor the same day, and Allu Arjun was released from the Chanchalguda Jail on December 14. However, following his release, the actor was seen in a jubilant mood and mingled with industry insiders who visited his residence. This did not sit well with netizens.

Social media users slam Allu Arjun's celebration while boy injured in stampede fights for life

On the evening of Allu Arjun's release the hospital where the injured boy was admitted shared an update on his health. The official statement confirmed that he is in PICU and has been put on ventilator support. Amid this, videos and photos from Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hill home showed him in a jolly mood. The actor was caught on camera interacting happily with Vijay Deverakonda, Sukumar, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akineni and many others. The constant barrage of A-listers at his house made it seem like the occasion was joyous and not solemn.

Social media users slam Allu Arjun | Image: X

Social media users have argued that the Pushpa 2 actor does not have any remorse for the health condition of the young boy. Netizens even accused the actor of gaining sympathy from his arrest and showing fake concern for the affected family. Earlier, the actor announced ₹25 Lakh for the grieving family. Social media users claim that the icon star has given the money and thinks that it would absorb him of all responsibility.

What happened at Sandhya Theatre?

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun promised compensation to the victim's family



Allu Arjun responded to the incident by expressing his condolences to the grieving family. Moreover, he extended his support by donating ₹25 lakh to the family.



Allu Arjun's arrest and bail

The actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle on December 13. The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.