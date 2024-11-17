sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:04 IST, November 18th 2024

Allu Arjun Says Pushpa 'Jhukega Nahi' For Anyone, But Bows Down To...

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule" in Patna on Sunday, expressed gratitude to fans for showering their love on him by turning up in huge numbers for the event. Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun | Image: Instagram
