Updated February 10th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Allu Arjun To Hit Pause On Boyapati Srinu Film To Work With Trivkiram Srinivas Post Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun will soon be seeing through the release of the much-awaited Pushpa 2. The actor now appears to have a few options at hand post the pan-India project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trivikram Srinivas with Allu Arjun
Trivikram Srinivas with Allu Arjun | Image:X
Allu Arjun is currently in the last leg of shooting for what is arguably one of the most awaited projects of the year - Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the film is still a ways away from release, the actor, as per internet conjecture confirmed by media reports, is flooded with many lucrative options. An important update about the same has now been doing the rounds of the internet.

Allu Arjun weighing his options?


As per the latest media reports, Allu Arjun has been brought on board for director Boyapati Srinu's next. Boyapati Srinu will be collaborating with Geetha Arts once again with his next film being bankrolled by Allu Aravind. However, the film may just be put on hold.

As per a latest Gulte report, Allu Arjun is strongly consideirng hitting pause on the Boyapati Srinu project. The actor reportedly is rather interested in working with Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas. Trivikram has reportedly met the actor - with whom he has collaborated on multiple hits like  Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, to narrate his latest vision. Allu Arjun is allegedly quite taken by the idea and wants the director to fast track the writing process so the film can go on floors after he is done with his commitments for Pushpa 2.

What is the update on Pushpa 2?


The official long-standing release date for Pushpa 2 has been August 15. While the makers have not officially confirmed a delay, the internet has been abuzz for a while with rumours of the possibility. The conjecture however significantly slowed down when the makers of the film shared an official 200 day countdown to Pushpa 2's "rule".

However, chatter about the film being delayed after all has commenced once again. This further stands fueled by the fact that two other big banner films are also reportedly eyeing an Independence Day release, contingent on the Allu Arjun starrer being actually delayed. These films are Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

