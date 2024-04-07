×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Allu Arjun Wants Fans To Strike Thaggede Le Pose With His Statue At Madame Tussauds Dubai: Watch

In a video, Allu Arjun talked about the first time he looked at the invitation from the Madame Tussauds museum to get his wax figure sculpted.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun with his wax statue. | Image:Allu Arjun/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule, received an early birthday gift. The actor’s wax statue was revealed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai recently. The pan-India star shared a video of how his wax figure was sculpted by the team at Madame Tussauds.

Allu Arjun's Madame Tussauds wax statue | Image: Allu Arjun/X

Allu Arjun takes fans behind the making of his wax statue

In a video, Allu Arjun talked about the first time he looked at the invitation from the Madame Tussauds museum to get his wax figure sculpted. He also spoke about his favourite aspects of the statue, pointing out that the hairstyle was done "phenomenally" well.

"I came to my office and everybody there started to smile. They handed a letter to me and I just opened it. I did not even read it. I just saw a red coloured band that read 'Madame Tussauds' and I just started laughing. It's like looking in the mirror. It's a 3D mirror. There are a lot of aspects of it that I'm impressed with. The hair part is phenomenally done. It's just fantastic. The pose is one my my iconic poses. I want everyone to take a picture with me in the same pose," Allu Arjun pointed.

Pushpa 2 teaser to be out on Allu Arjun's birthday

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 teaser will be out on the actor's birthday on April 8. The movie will be released on the Independence Day weekend and may clash with Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more. Pushpa 2 stars Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

