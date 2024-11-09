sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 15:24 IST, November 9th 2024

Amaran Wasn't Made To Compete With Any Army-Based Film: Siva Amid Comparisons With Shershaah

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran is getting immense love from the audience but has also been compared with Sidharth and Kiara's Shershaah.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sivakarthikeyan Addresses Comparisons Of Amaran With Shershaah
Sivakarthikeyan Addresses Comparisons Of Amaran With Shershaah | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:24 IST, November 9th 2024