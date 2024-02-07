English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Ambajipeta Marriage Band Inches Closer To Budget Recovery In1st Weekend, Actor Suhas Thanks Audience

Ambajipeta Marriage Band released on February 2. The Suhas film is receiving good word of mouth traction as it commences its first week at the theatres.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ambajipeta Marriage Band
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Telugu film Ambajipeta Marriage Band only recently hit theatres on February 2. With the Suhas and Shivani starrer being only two days into its theatrical run, the Dushyanth Katikineni directorial appears to be well on its way to recovering its budget. Thanking the audience for showing faith in the film, Suhas has expressed his gratitude.

Suhas expresses his gratitude for the audience


Ambajiepta Marriage Band has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹5 crores. The film's opening day, as per a Sacnilk report, saw it collect ₹1.2 crores. The same report projects its day two collections - currently underway - to come in at ₹0.66 crores. With Sunday still left, the film is well on track to recover almost or even more than half its budget within just the first weekend. To celebrate the same, the makers of the film held a success meet which saw film lead Suhas, express his gratitude for the fans. 

Advertisement


He said, "Watching Ambajipeta Marriage Band at Sree Ramulu theater yesterday was amazing, I was happy about the response. Thanks to the audience for giving me another hit movie. It’s gratifying that they come to the theaters to watch the movie. Media friends have written good reviews for our film. Thank you to all of them."

Sharanya Pradeep chimes in to the celebrations


For the unversed, the first impressions of the film and word of mouth chatter on the internet, have painted Ambajipeta Marriage Band as an out and out Sharanya Pradeep show. Though Suhas and Shivani lead the film, it was Sharanya who has amassed majority of the attention.

Advertisement

Addressing how this has helped the film, the actress, also present at the success meet, said, "Thank you to the media for supporting our film from the promotions to the success meet. Our director Dushyant believed that I could do the character of Padma well. I am happy that it has proven to be true in theaters today."

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News32 minutes ago

  5. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement