Telugu film Ambajipeta Marriage Band only recently hit theatres on February 2. With the Suhas and Shivani starrer being only two days into its theatrical run, the Dushyanth Katikineni directorial appears to be well on its way to recovering its budget. Thanking the audience for showing faith in the film, Suhas has expressed his gratitude.

#AmbajipetaMarriageBand - On day one, 30K+ tickets were sold on Book My Show & it is the only film among the new releases which got into hourly trending on Book My Show. Utilising the positive word of mouth, expect the film to do well during the weekend as well. pic.twitter.com/pfFGbqSKrr — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) February 3, 2024

Suhas expresses his gratitude for the audience



Ambajiepta Marriage Band has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹5 crores. The film's opening day, as per a Sacnilk report, saw it collect ₹1.2 crores. The same report projects its day two collections - currently underway - to come in at ₹0.66 crores. With Sunday still left, the film is well on track to recover almost or even more than half its budget within just the first weekend. To celebrate the same, the makers of the film held a success meet which saw film lead Suhas, express his gratitude for the fans.

He said, "Watching Ambajipeta Marriage Band at Sree Ramulu theater yesterday was amazing, I was happy about the response. Thanks to the audience for giving me another hit movie. It’s gratifying that they come to the theaters to watch the movie. Media friends have written good reviews for our film. Thank you to all of them."

Sharanya Pradeep chimes in to the celebrations



For the unversed, the first impressions of the film and word of mouth chatter on the internet, have painted Ambajipeta Marriage Band as an out and out Sharanya Pradeep show. Though Suhas and Shivani lead the film, it was Sharanya who has amassed majority of the attention.

Addressing how this has helped the film, the actress, also present at the success meet, said, "Thank you to the media for supporting our film from the promotions to the success meet. Our director Dushyant believed that I could do the character of Padma well. I am happy that it has proven to be true in theaters today."