Updated February 25th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Ambajipeta Marriage Band On OTT: Suhas Starrer Set For Digital Premiere After Theatrical Run
Ambajipeta Marriage Band, a Telugu film released in theaters on February 2. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audience.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Ambajipeta Marriage Band | Image:X
Ambajipeta Marriage Band, a Telugu film released in theaters on February 2. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film starring Suhas is now set for an OTT release. It will premiere on OTT platform Aha.
Published February 25th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Shorts7 minutes ago
Web Stories12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.