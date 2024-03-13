Advertisement

Teja Sajja and director Prasanth Varma are basking in the success of their recently released film HanuMan. Despite being a small-budget movie, it enjoyed a great run at the box office, breaking several box office records in the Telugu film industry. Acknowledging their success, Home Minister Amit Shah met the team and praised them for showcasing "Bharat's spiritual traditions". He also wished them luck for their future projects.

Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja meet Amit Shah

Taking to his X handle, Amit Shah shared the photos from his meeting with the team of HanuMan. In the images, they can be seen posing for the camera, holding the idol of Lord Hanuman. He also penned a note, lauding them for doing a "commendable job" with the film. He started his note by writing, "Met the talented actor Shri Teja Sajja and film director Shri Prasanth Varma of the recent superhit movie Hanuman."

He added, "The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects."

Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja are honoured to meet Amit Shah

Director Prasanth Varma reshared the post on his X handle and shared his experience meeting the Home Minister. He wrote, "It was a privilege meeting you sir. Your kind words and encouragement have left a lasting impact on us."

Teja Sajja also shared a photo posing with Shah on his X handle and wrote, "An absolute honour to meet Amit Shah sir. Humbled and thankful for your kind words sir."

The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri and follows the story of Hanumanthu, who gets the power of Lord Hanuman to save the people of Anjanadri and faces off against Michael after coming in contact with a mysterious gem. The film grossed over ₹350 crore, emerging as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Meanwhile, the director is busy working on the sequel of HanuMan titled Jai HanuMan.