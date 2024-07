Published 14:34 IST, July 17th 2024

Amitabh Bachchan On Success Of Kalki 2898 AD: ₹1000 Crore Films May Be Routine For Prabhas But...

Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to all the "wonderful" people who have been supportive in making Kalki 2898 AD successful at the box office.