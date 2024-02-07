Updated February 6th, 2024 at 01:54 IST
Anand Devarakonda Starrer Baby To Be Remade In Hindi? Producer Shares Details
Vijay Devarakonda's brother Anand Devarakonda starrer Baby is all set to be remade in Hindi and Tamil, according to the film's producer.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Baby starring Anand Deverakonda, Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin hit the screens on July 14, 2023. The film, directed and written by Sai Rajesh Neelam, was made on a budget of ₹10 crore. Eventually, with good word of mouth, the film recorded a business of ₹80.1 crore at the global box office.
Baby set for multiple remakes in various languages
Owing to the film's success, many producers in the Bollywood and Kollywood industry are planning to buy the remake rights of Baby. While, nothing was official as of yet. On the pre-release event of Ravi Teja starrer Eagle, the producer of the film revealed that the Anand Devarakonda film will be remade in two languages - Hindi and Tamil, respectively. The producer also added that the formal information about the same and an announcement will most likely be done on February 14, coinciding with Valentine's Day.
He said, "Baby will be soon remade in Bollywood and also in Tamil. The update regarding the Hindi version of the film will be announced on Valentine's Day."
What more do we know about Baby?
Baby revolves around high-school sweethearts played by Anand Devarakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The story unfolds when the couple faces challenges in their relationship when they take different directions in life.
Advertisement
Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:40 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.