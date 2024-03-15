×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Anand Deverakonda Announces New Film Duet With Ritika Nayak, Unveils First Look Poster

Anand Deverakonda, who turned 32 today, March 15, has announced his next project Duet, helmed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Duet
A poster of Duet | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anand Deverakonda is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, March 15, and to make his day more special, Studio Green, a production house, has announced a new film of the actor titled Duet. The makers have unveiled the first look and the lead actress of the film.

Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film 

Taking to X, Studio Green penned a note wishing the actor on his birthday. The poster's visual representation looks impressive with Anand's heart featuring Ritika Nayak's image. Seeing the poster, it seems the film will be based around musical romance. 

(A poster of Duet | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Duet | Image: Instagram)

"We are thrilled to unveil our bundle of charm, #AnandDeverakonda as Madhan. Stay tuned for the mind bending first look dropping soon #HappyBirthdayAnandDeverakonda. Three cheers to all the joy our #DUET shall bring," read the caption.

What else do we know about Duet?

Apart from Anand, the film also stars Ritika Nayak as the lead actress. It will be helmed by Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan and GV Prakash will be composing the music for the film. Bankrolled by K.E Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner, the film will release in two regional languages - Telugu and Tamil. The makers are yet to announce the release date and more about the film.

(A file photo of Anand | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Anand | Image: Instagram)

Apart from Duet, Anand will also be seen in the film Gam Gam Ganesha. Helmed and written by Uday Shetty, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Raj Arun and Satyam Rajesh in pivotal roles. Kedar S. and Vamsi are producing the movie under the banner HyLife Entertainment. The shooting of the film is currently in progress and might hit the big screens in 2024. He also has a tentatively titled film AD7, more information regarding the film is awaited.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

