Spirit starring Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated movies as the actor has joined hands with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for this project. Recently, Animal composer and longtime collaborator of Vanga Harshavardhan Rameshwar visited Tirumala temple and had Srivari Darshan on February 25. During his Tirumala visit, Harshavardhan Rameshwar shared an update on Prabhas starrer Spirit.

Spirit poster | Image: X

Harshavardhan Rameshwar shares an update on Prabhas starrer Spirit

In a conversation with Gulte, Animal composer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's collaborator opened up about Prabhas starrer Spirit. He said, "I am very happy about the success of Animal and also for receiving the Filmfare award. Prabhas' spirit is about to start soon. As soon as I finished composing for Animal, I came here and took Swami's blessings. Movie became a big hit."

Harshavardhan Rameshwar file photo | Image: X

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit can be bigger than Animal?

After causing havoc at the box office with Animal, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up to begin shooting Spirit, which stars Prabhas. It's the actor's 25th film, and the anticipation for it is palpable. Earlier, in an interview, Animal production designer Suresh Selvarajan discussed working with the director again on Spirit and how the Prabhas starring film will be bigger than Animal.

Suresh said, "Animal was my first film with him [Sandeep Reddy Vanga], but we are going to work together in Spirit with Prabhas. It will be bigger than Animal for sure."

Prabhas starrer Spirit is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the film is getting delayed due to Prabhas' other work commitments. As per media reports, Prabhas will play an honest cop in Spirit. Meanwhile, the other details of the film are still under wraps.