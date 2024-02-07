Advertisement

After seeing a massive box office clash during Sankranthi this year with over 8 films hitting the screens and a lot more lined up for February 9, the third set of Telugu films is ready to lock horns at the box office in March.

The Telugu Film Industry witnessed one of the biggest box office clash in recent years during Sankranthi 2024 with around eight big films hitting the theaters around the same time, giving tough competition to one another at the cash counter. However, there were many snubs and surprises as films that were underestimated happened to do wonders at the box office, while a few films starring OGs ended up crashing at the cash counter.

Similarly, a set of films that couldn't release around Sankranthi due to a huge lineup of films already scheduled around the time, they moved their release dates to February 9. During this time, Ravi Teja's Eagle will lock horns with other Telugu and even a few Tamil films that are scheduled for the same release date.

March to witness massive box office showdown

While January and February are already filled with box office clashes, it seems like a number of films will be locking horns at the box office even in the month of March. Right from Vishwak Sen's Gangs Of Godavari to Varun Tej's Operation Valentine, are eyeing for a March release.

In the same month, both the Devarakonda brothers too will be seen fighting at the box office with their respective films releasing just a few days apart from each other. While Anand Devarakonda's Gam Gam Ganesha is looking for March 8 release, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer is looking for an April 5 release, now that Devara is uncertain of hitting the screens on the said date as scheduled earlier.

Which film will release when in March?

Vishwak Sen's Gangs Of Godavari which was supposed to release in December, moved its release date to March 8. However, the buzz is that due to music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's personal commitments, the film will now move its release date yet again.

Similarly, Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine which was scheduled for March 1 is moving its release date to March 8 due to technical issues. Gopichand's Bheema will too release on March 8 alongside Varun Tej-Manushi Chhillar starrer.

Gangs Of Godavari will mostly opt for either March 15 or March 22. Tillu Square will release on March 29. Vijay Devarakonda starrer Family Star is releasing on April 5.