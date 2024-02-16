Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title
Anushka Shetty has commenced filming for her next with director Krish maintaining a low profile for their project. The film has reportedly locked in on a title.
Anushka Shetty was last seen in 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. The romantic drama opened to decent reviews and a steady box office run. The actress is now in the midst of filming for her next project, helmed by Krish. The makers of the film in question, has reportedly narrowed in on a title.
Krish's next gets a title
As per a recent 123 Telugu report, Anushka Shetty's next with Krish, has been titled Seelavathi. The film will feature the actress opposite Venkat Prabhu. Being touted as a female-oriented project, Shetty will evidently be taking the lead in Seelavathi. A special set for the film is currently being mounted in Hyderabad's RFC which is where the second filming schedule of the project will commence.
Besides Krish's Seelavathi, Anushka Shetty also has in her kitty Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. The actress has concluded filming for the Malayalam project which is currently in post-production. The period fantasy thriller will see Shetty in the role of Kalliyankattu Neeli. The film is based on the life of 9th century Christian priest Kadamattathu Kathanar. The film has been directed by Rojin Thomas and also stars Jayasurya in the titular role along with Vineeth.
Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently on the backburner
Besides Seelavathi, Krish also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu on his plate. The film, notably led by Pawan Kalyan, has however, been put on hold indefinitely owing to the actor tending to his political commitments. The makers of the film recently shared an update which promised how the VFX work for the project is currently in development across multiple locations, namely, Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.
The team has further promised a special promo for the film, something which the announcement has promised will put audiences on the "edge of their seat". A date for the same is yet to be announced.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
