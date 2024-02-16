English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

Anushka Shetty has commenced filming for her next with director Krish maintaining a low profile for their project. The film has reportedly locked in on a title.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty | Image:anushkashettyofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anushka Shetty was last seen in 2023 film Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. The romantic drama opened to decent reviews and a steady box office run. The actress is now in the midst of filming for her next project, helmed by Krish. The makers of the film in question, has reportedly narrowed in on a title.

Advertisement

Krish's next gets a title


As per a recent 123 Telugu report, Anushka Shetty's next with Krish, has been titled Seelavathi. The film will feature the actress opposite Venkat Prabhu. Being touted as a female-oriented project, Shetty will evidently be taking the lead in Seelavathi. A special set for the film is currently being mounted in Hyderabad's RFC which is where the second filming schedule of the project will commence. 

Advertisement


Besides Krish's Seelavathi, Anushka Shetty also has in her kitty Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. The actress has concluded filming for the Malayalam project which is currently in post-production. The period fantasy thriller will see Shetty in the role of Kalliyankattu Neeli. The film is based on the life of 9th century Christian priest Kadamattathu Kathanar. The film has been directed by Rojin Thomas and also stars Jayasurya in the titular role along with Vineeth.

Advertisement

Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently on the backburner


Besides Seelavathi, Krish also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu on his plate. The film, notably led by Pawan Kalyan, has however, been put on hold indefinitely owing to the actor tending to his political commitments. The makers of the film recently shared an update which promised how the VFX work for the project is currently in development across multiple locations, namely, Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

The team has further promised a special promo for the film, something which the announcement has promised will put audiences on the "edge of their seat". A date for the same is yet to be announced. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

9 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo