Aranmanai 4, a horror-comedy drama, which hit theatres on May 3 after several delays is performing well at the box office. The Tamil film starring Tamannaah Bhatia saw a spike in its Sunday earnings. So far, the film has collected ₹18.80 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

How much did Aranmanai 4 earn in three days?

The film, which hit the theatres on Friday, opened to ₹4.65 crore at the box office. On its second day, the film saw a spike of 43.01 percent and earned ₹6.65 crore. On Sunday, the film earned a crore more than its day 2, which is ₹7.50 crore. The three-day total of the Tamil horror comedy film stands at ₹18.60 crore.

What do we know about Aranmanai 4?

The film termed as illogical post its release is being liked by the audience for its jump scares and comedy timings. The film is helmed by the same director Sundar C, who has previously directed the other three parts of the film. With the first one being released in 2014, part 2 of the film was released in 2016 followed by part 3 in 2021. Apart from directing, Sundar has also acted in all four parts of the film.

While the 2014 and 2016 parts of the film featured Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. The 2021 version of the film saw actress Raashii Khanna playing the lead role.

What is Aranmanai 4 all about?

The horror-comedy drama features a happy family of four, who are living their best life but are suddenly found dead. What happens later in the investigation is the rest of the story.