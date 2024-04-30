Advertisement

Aranmanai 4 made headlines after the release of the film's dance number, Achacho, which starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in their glamorous avatar. Sundar C, who directed Aranmanai 4, has previously used glamour as an important aspect of his films. In fact, Sundar C's films are known for their dance sequences. Nevertheless, while talking about the criticism about him using glamour to sell his films, the director stated that he is the only one who is asked about it, as all leading actors use similar songs in their movies.

Sundar C talks about glamorous dance numbers in his films

Sundar C is currently promoting Aranmanai 4 starring Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna. During a media interaction, the director was asked whether such glamorous songs are an important aspect of his films. Responding to the question, he said, "Not necessary, actually. See, till 2010, glamour was like an integral portion of a film. It will be part of the songs and also a bit of film scenes. Now, it is not necessary. But I feel that only I get asked such questions about glamour. If you take all the big heroes’ films, there will be one or two such songs."

Sundar C talks differentiates between glamour and vulgar

During the same interaction, Sundar C talked about the difference between glamour and making something vulgar. He emphasised the importance of portraying glamour tastefully and without vulgarity. Sundar C said that commercial films frequently feature glamour and urged critics not to exclusively scrutinise his work.

Advertisement

He said, "Like some heroines say that they would want to be glamorous but not vulgar… like what’s the difference between the two… glamour is when even women can watch the film without getting any discomfort. Since it is a commercial film, we are expected to keep everything in it. Even if there is glamour in my films, it will be something that can be enjoyed. It wouldn’t be in bad taste like having the camera in a vulgar angle or things like that. Also, in a lot of commercial films, glamour is there. It is even forced. So, I am saying don’t just find fault with me (laughs)."