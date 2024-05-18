Advertisement

Eesha Rebba had a rather lucrative 2023. The actress featured in as many as three back to back projects. She featured in the Sudheer Babu led Mama Mascheendra, in which she essayed the role of 'Viral' Visalakshi. This was followed by the popular series Maya Bazaar for Sale - still streaming on ZEE5 - in which she essayed the role of Valli Sastry. Finally, she concluded the year with series Dayaa - still streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar - in which she essayed the role of Alivelu. Though Rebba is making career strides at her own pace, she seemingly cannot forget 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava - a project which could have proven to be a turning point for her.

Is Eesha Rebba still upset with director Trivikram Srinivas?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Eesha Rebba has revisited the personal debacle, that was 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. For the unversed, she essayed the role of Sunanda and shared screen space with Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde, who led the film. However, once the film released, she was rather dismayed to see how she barely had any screen time in the final cut - something she still holds Trivikram Srinivas accountable for.

The report quotes her as saying, "I would have been happy if the team had at least announced me as the second lead heroine. Many people called me, saying my character had minimal screen time and no major impact."

Eesha Rebba underwent a lot of unnecessary prep for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava



Eesha also detailed how at the time of being offered the film, she was told by Srinivas that she was one of the female leads. As a result, Eesha cut short her vacation and immediately started prepping for the film - something which included learning how to ride a Harley Davidson. All of this however, went in vain.

She said, "I was asked to cut short my vacation, and Trivikram shot a song featuring me. I even learned to ride a Harley Davidson bike for the film. Unfortunately, my scenes were cut from the final version." Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava is currently streaming on ZEE5.