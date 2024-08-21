Published 21:15 IST, August 21st 2024
Arshad Warsi Vs Prabhas Controversy: Dil Raju Passes Cocky Remark, Says South Industry Is On Top
The producer's comments seem to echo the larger debate that Arshad Warsi's remarks on Prabhas have led to on social media, which is Bollywood vs South cinema.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
ARshad Warsi (L), Film producer Dil Raju | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:15 IST, August 21st 2024