Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin found the spotlight on them when their film Baby, hit theatres in July of 2023. The film was widely appreciated, as were the trio's performances, something that reflected in its box office collections, making the film a sleeper hit. However, almost a year later, the makers of the film fin themselves in definitive legal trouble.

Complaint filed against makers of Baby



As per a Pinkvilla report, Baby movie makers have had a complaint filed against them at the Raidurg police station in Hyderabad. The plaintiff in this regard is Shirin Sriram, a short filmmaker and cinematographer. The case has specifically been lodged against director Sai Rajesh and producer Sreenivas Kumar, also referred to as SKN.

The bone of contention as per Sriram, is his script of Preminchoddu. The filmmaker has alleged that the cript was used without permission by Sai Rajesh and Sreenivas Kumar. Sriram had reportedly narrated a script called Kanna Please, which was eventually renamed to Preminchoddu. Sriram has now alleged that the very same script was narrated by Rajesh to Sreenivas Kumar, without the former's knowledge or permission. Separately, Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu is facing a similar controversy. A case had been filed against director Koratala Siva, who is currently working on Devara. The bone of contention in this regard was in relation to copyright infringement claims.

Is a Hindi remake of Baby in the works?



As per a Sacnilk report, at the domestic box office, Baby ended up minting ₹64.12 crores. Its worldwide gross, as per the same report, came in at ₹81.05 crores. Looking at the film's stellar success, the makers have reportedly planned a Hindi remake of the film. During the promotions of film True Lover, producer Sreenivas Kumar ended up sharing an update on the same.

He said, "The title Cult Bomma has been registered for the film’s title. Sai Rajesh will be directing the Hindi version as well. We hope that the Hindi version of Baby will achieve what the Hindi version of Arjun Reddy did."