Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Bahumukham: Harshiv Karthik Drops Intriguing First Look From Suspense Thriller

Harshiv Karthik's next, titled Bahumukham, is a suspense thriller. The intriguing first look from the film was recently released.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bahumukham
Bahumukham | Image:X
Tollywood has been doing well in terms of placing itself as an industry to watch out for when it comes to the global cinematic map. While this has largely happened through the industry's tried and tested formulas and tropes, filmmakers appear to be embracing the winds of change as they explore new genres. A recent manifestation of this - Bahumukham, has recently released its first look.

Bahumukham's first look now out


The first look of Bahumukham, is now out. Harshiv Karthik not only leads the film but has been the driving force behind the production. The actor has written, designed, produced, and directed Bahumukham besides starring in it. The first look shows Karthik with his hands in a lock half smiling, half crying. While one half of his face is painted blue with a Vibhuti on his forehead, the other half of his face represents a more contemporary look. 

The complex first look definitively piques interest as one tries to fathom what the context of the film is. Swarnima Singh and Maria Martynova star as the female leads in Bahumukham, which has been shot in multiple locations across Atlanta, Macon, Canton, and the surroundings of Georgia and the United States. The music for the film has been scored by Sricharan Pakala.

What is Bahumukham about?


Karthik essays the role of Tanveer - an aspiring actor who has spent his formative years in a detention centre. The story is built around his multiple sessions with his psychotherapist Disha as he tries to gather himself to realise his and his mother's dream of becoming an actor. The constant back and forth as he fights battles within himself while attempting to realise his dream is what the film is pegged on. However, Bahumukham evidently has a dark undertone to it. An official release date is yet to be announced. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

