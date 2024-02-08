Advertisement

Hanuman actor Teja Sajja has just seen through the release of arguably one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year - Hanuman. The Prasanth Neel helmed fantasy adventure film released in theatres in a direct box office clash with the Mahesh Babu led Trivikram Srinivas directorial Guntur Kaaram, on January 12. The actor has now reportedly moved on to his next project.

Advertisement

Teja Sajja signs his next film?



Teja Sajja appears to have locked down his next project after the recently released Hanuman. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Teja Sajja has reportedly been brought on board for Trinadha Rao Nakkina's next project. For the unversed, Nakkina is best known for his direction in Dhamaka. The report further shares that the film in question is a mass drama, the script for which has been penned by the director himself.

Advertisement



The potboiler is reportedly set to be produced by the makers of Shree Visnu's Samajavaragamana. Teja Sajja's next is also allegedly being mounted on a moderate budget. The pre-production of the film is reportedly underway. An official confirmation on the news is still awaited.

Advertisement

Hanuman has opened to a positive response



Hanuman released in a direct box office clash with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas on January 12. As per a Sacnilk report, Hanuman has minted ₹11.91 crores on its opening day. While it has not beat Guntur Kaaram with its collections - which accrued ₹42 crores in India alone on its opening day - it has left behind Merry Christmas by leaps and bounds considering the latter's ₹2.55 crore opening figures.

Advertisement

The Sankranti weekend however, also holds other releases - namely Venkatesh's Saindhav and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga, which will pose future competition to the film.